FintruX Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $265.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liquid and IDEX. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.20 million and $265.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

