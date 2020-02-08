Fire Lotto Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $146,945.00 and $37.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00404457 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012504 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001572 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

