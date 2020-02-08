First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 384.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,274 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 8.2% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,227. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.