FirstCoin Achieves Market Cap of $116,869.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $116,869.00 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047853 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00062818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000764 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00080506 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,855.71 or 1.00186532 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.