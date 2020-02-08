Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report $291.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.60 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:FBC opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

