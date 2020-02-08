Flash (FLASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Flash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Flash has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $37.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

