FLIP (FLP) 1-Day Volume Tops $328.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last week, FLIP has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $765,845.00 and $328.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03431220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00130517 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

