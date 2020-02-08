Flit Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $70,808.00 and approximately $11,229.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 86.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flit Token

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken.

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

