FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.61 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, FLO has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $13,235.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047740 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.