FNB Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,979,593 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

