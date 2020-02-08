FOAM Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,560.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $11,560.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,179,607 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

