Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Federated Hermes (NASDAQ:FHI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -0.93% 16.83% 5.83% Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Federated Hermes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.15 -$590,000.00 $0.99 28.51 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 2.77 $272.34 million $2.69 13.49

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Focus Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 3 4 0 2.57 Federated Hermes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $37.08, suggesting a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Focus Financial Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

