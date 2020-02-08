Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 1,550 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.13 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

