Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,097 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:T opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

