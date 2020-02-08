Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

