Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 437.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $128.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $104.04 and a 1-year high of $129.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

