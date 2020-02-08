Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,400 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

