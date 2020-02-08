Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,416.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.