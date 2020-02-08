Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 24,162 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.