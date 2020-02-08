Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 500 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 110,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

RTN stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

