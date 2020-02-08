Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $1.22 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

