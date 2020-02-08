Fortuna Hits Market Capitalization of $368,382.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $368,382.00 and $9,670.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, IDAX and Kucoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, FCoin, IDEX, IDAX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

