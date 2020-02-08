Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.08% of Franco Nevada worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,766,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,471,000 after purchasing an additional 382,833 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,246,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,006,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 485,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. 393,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,185. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $114.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

