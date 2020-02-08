Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

