Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 11,320 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.54. 1,573,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $181.02 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

