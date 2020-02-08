Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 9,866 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.72. 582,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.82. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,119. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.