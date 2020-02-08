Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 14,846 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,260 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

