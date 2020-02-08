Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,993 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 62.15%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.