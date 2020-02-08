Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after buying an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Robert Half International by 89.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 480,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.