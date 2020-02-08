Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,697. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

