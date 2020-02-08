Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total value of $990,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

GL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 383,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,136. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.09. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

