Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $175.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,855. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.19 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.