Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

