Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. 1,142,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,999. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

