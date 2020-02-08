Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 215,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,288,000 after buying an additional 73,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,335,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.75. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

