Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,560 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,208,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,784,000 after purchasing an additional 485,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.61. 31,258,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,671,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

