Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,386. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

