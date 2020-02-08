Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 14,496 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. 3,946,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,997. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

