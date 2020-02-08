Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 6,118 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $37,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,346,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 163,337 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.43. 507,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,066. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

