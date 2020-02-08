Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 9,260 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,134,000 after buying an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,974,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,298,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

