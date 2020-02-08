Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

