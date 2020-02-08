Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,565,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,105. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

