Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,563 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 366,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,608,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,939. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.