Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 97,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,859. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

