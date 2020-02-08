Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 29,872 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,872 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.02. 3,589,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,749. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,894.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

