Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 69,356 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 69,356 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in HP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in HP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.73. 7,343,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,302,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.