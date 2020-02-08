Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,698 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after acquiring an additional 434,570 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

