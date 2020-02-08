Friendz Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,683.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $60,683.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.12 or 0.03404764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00220405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00128580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,636,344 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

