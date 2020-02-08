FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 291.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,917 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of FTI Consulting worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $3,610,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in FTI Consulting by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.64.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

