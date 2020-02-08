FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $230.15 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $230.15 million and $4.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010110 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,687,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,815,279 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

